Centre urges states to boost COVID surveillance, review ICU and oxygen readiness

As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again in India, Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, assured that the central government is fully prepared to manage any possible surge. He stated that both the Central Health Department and the Ministry of AYUSH are closely monitoring the situation across all states. Discussions have been held with state health and AYUSH secretaries, and reviews of the infrastructure built during previous COVID waves have already taken place to ensure readiness.

Jadhav emphasized that the government has reviewed critical healthcare infrastructure, including oxygen plants and ICU facilities, and that the system is equipped to handle emergencies. He stressed the proactive approach being taken, with early preparations underway to manage any potential escalation. Meanwhile, states like Rajasthan and Punjab have reported a few new cases, with Rajasthan documenting seven cases in a day, and Punjab confirming two active patients, both under treatment.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed that while COVID-19 cases are appearing again, the current variants circulating are showing mild symptoms similar to the Omicron strain. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General of ICMR, said that surveillance and transmission monitoring remain key priorities. As of May 26, India had 1,010 active cases, with Kerala (430), Maharashtra (210), and Delhi (104) reporting the highest numbers. These three regions account for the majority of active cases in the country.