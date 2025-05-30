Delhi HC directs removal of Sadhguru AI images and videos to protect personality rights

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued an interim order directing various online platforms to remove content that misuses the name, image, and personality of Sadhguru. This action aims to protect Sadhguru’s personality rights amid widespread misuse of his identity in fake AI-generated audios, videos, and images. The court’s decision came during the hearing of a case filed by Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation concerning these unauthorized and deceptive uses.

Many social media users have reported scams involving doctored AI content featuring Sadhguru. These fake videos and images have been circulated to exploit his popularity by promoting products and gaining subscribers dishonestly. Some morphed images even falsely showed events like Sadhguru’s arrest, while misleading advertisements pushed financial investments using his likeness. The Delhi High Court’s intervention seeks to curb such fraudulent activities and safeguard Sadhguru’s reputation.

The Isha Foundation welcomed the court’s order, stating on their social media platform X that they have been actively working to remove fake content and prevent people from falling victim to these scams. The Foundation emphasized the seriousness of the issue and expressed relief that the court has taken a strong stand against the misuse of Sadhguru’s identity online.