Diya Krishna accuses fashion store staff of QR code scam targeting customers

Influencer and entrepreneur Diya Krishna has accused three former employees of her fashion and jewelry brand ‘ohbyozy’ of financial fraud. The brand, which began online and now has a physical store in Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly became the site of a year-long scam. Diya revealed the issue in a series of Instagram stories, claiming she recently discovered that employees Vinitha Julius, Divya Franklin, and Radhu had been deceiving customers by manipulating the store’s payment system.

According to Diya, the accused employees replaced the official QR code used for digital payments with their own personal QR codes. They misled customers by claiming the store’s scanner wasn’t working and asked them to transfer money directly to their accounts. The scam reportedly targeted premium customers, with individual amounts allegedly diverted reaching up to ?50,000. Diya shared screenshots and customer messages to support her claims and stated that both she and her customers were cheated.

Diya has said she plans to take legal action against the individuals involved and will reveal further details soon. The incident has drawn attention not just because of the fraud but also due to Diya’s public profile. She is the daughter of actor Krishnakumar and a popular social media figure known for sharing personal updates, including moments from her wedding and pregnancy. She and her husband Ashwin are currently expecting their first child, with recent photos from her baby shower ceremonies widely shared online.