Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar in early trade on Friday (May 30. 2025). As per forex traders, the lowering lower crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the upward rally of the Indian currency. But, a firm US dollar volatile stock markets capped the rupee’s gain even as market participants stayed cautious ahead of the release of domestic GDP data.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 85.35 and gained further to trade at 85.29 against the US dollar in initial deals, registering a rise of 19 paise from its previous close. The rupee ended 10 paise lower at 85.48 against the dollar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.16 per cent at 99.36.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.48 per cent to USD 63.84 per barrel in futures trade. In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 35.68 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 81,597.34, while the Nifty was unchanged at 24,833.70.