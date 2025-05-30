Goa Achieves Full Literacy on Statehood Day

In a proud and historic moment, Goa was declared a fully literate state on the occasion of its 39th Statehood Day. The announcement marks a major milestone in the state’s progress toward universal education and reflects the success of years of dedicated efforts to enhance literacy. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant credited the achievement to the implementation of New Education Policy 2020 and various educational reforms, stating that the state’s sustained commitment to strengthening the education system has finally borne fruit.

The achievement was the result of a large-scale initiative titled “Jan-Jan Sakshar”, which mobilized volunteers including retired teachers, student groups, and education professionals to educate citizens aged 15 and above. The campaign began by identifying nearly 3,000 non-literate individuals across all 12 talukas of Goa and training them with the help of schools and educational coordinators. Multilingual educational materials in Konkani, Marathi, Hindi, and English were used to teach not just basic literacy and numeracy, but also financial and life skills—ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.

The declaration of full literacy is seen as a powerful symbol of social progress, empowerment, and opportunity for all Goans. It emphasizes Goa’s vision of lifelong learning and inclusivity. Meanwhile, marking Statehood Day in another significant event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed naval officers aboard INS Vikrant, hailing the Indian Navy’s decisive role in Operation Sindoor. He issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that any hostile action would provoke a strong naval response, highlighting India’s readiness and resolve to defend its sovereignty.