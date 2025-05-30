India to launch AI PhD programme, deploy 34,000 GPUs for research boost

India is set to launch a government-funded PhD programme under its AI mission to support fundamental research in artificial intelligence, said Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking at an AI event, he emphasized that this initiative would help the IT industry navigate the transformative phase brought about by rapid AI advancements. He stressed the importance of collaboration between the government, industry, and educational institutions to ensure the country is well-prepared for these technological shifts.

Highlighting the government’s vision of making technology accessible to all, Vaishnaw underlined the need to democratize AI, ensuring it doesn’t remain limited to a select few. He noted that AI’s true impact lies in its application across various sectors to solve large-scale problems. As part of this push, around 19,000 GPUs have already been deployed for AI research, and an additional 16,000 are expected through the next round of empanelment, bringing the total to 34,000. This significant computing power, he said, addresses earlier concerns about India’s AI infrastructure capabilities.

The minister also announced that India will soon introduce its first foundational AI model, hosted on Indian servers as part of an open-source initiative. This move aligns with India’s broader plan to build robust AI and semiconductor infrastructure to power its digital economy. The government’s IndiaAI Mission, approved in 2024 with a budget of Rs 10,300 crore over five years, aims to establish a high-end common computing facility and encourage innovation, reflecting India’s commitment to becoming a global AI leader.