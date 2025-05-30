IndiGo to cancel Turkish Airlines lease over Turkey’s pro-Pakistan stance

The Indian government has directed IndiGo to terminate its lease agreement with Turkish Airlines within the next three months due to national security concerns. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted a final extension until August 31, 2025, to prevent immediate disruption to services. IndiGo operates two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft under a damp lease from Turkish Airlines for routes connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Istanbul. While the original lease was to expire on May 31, IndiGo’s request for a six-month extension was denied, with DGCA allowing only a one-time final extension.

This decision follows increasing diplomatic tension between India and Turkiye. The move is part of a broader response to Turkiye’s recent condemnation of Indian military actions in Pakistan. Indian authorities, citing national security, have also revoked the security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India. Additionally, travel associations and online platforms have started advising Indian citizens against visiting Turkiye due to the strained relations.

IndiGo has confirmed its commitment to fully comply with government regulations and is currently working with civil aviation and security agencies to adjust its international strategy. The airline will now need to revise its operations on the India-Istanbul sector, currently served by the leased wide-body aircraft. As IndiGo does not own a wide-body fleet, the damp lease model—where only cockpit crew are provided by the lessor—enabled it to run these long-haul flights. With the deadline nearing, the airline must now find alternative solutions to maintain service continuity.