Kerala Coast on High Alert as Heavy Rains Trigger Red, Orange Warnings

As monsoon conditions worsen across Kerala, authorities have stepped up coastal vigilance due to multiple accidents along the shoreline. The National Center for Oceanographic Studies (INCOIS) has warned of high waves and possible sea attacks, prompting the issuance of red and orange alerts for several coastal regions. The alerts are in effect until 5:30 am on May 31, 2025, with wave heights expected to reach between 3.0 and 3.9 meters. Residents and fishermen in affected areas are urged to take extreme precautions and comply with safety advisories.

Red alerts have been issued for coastal stretches in Thiruvananthapuram (Kappil to Pozhiyoor), Kollam (Alappad to Idava), Alappuzha (Chellanam to Azhikkal Jetty), Ernakulam (Munambam to Maruvakkad), and Thrissur (Athirappilly to Kodungallur). Orange alerts are in place for coastal zones in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Kannur. Additionally, high wave warnings ranging from 3.5 to 3.8 meters have been extended to parts of Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari coast, especially from Neerodi to Arogyapuram, until 2:30 am on the same date.

INCOIS has strongly advised against all marine activities, including beach tourism, fishing, and boat operations. Bringing boats ashore or setting them to sea during high wave periods is deemed hazardous. Authorities recommend that fishing vessels be securely anchored with adequate spacing to prevent collision, and all fishing equipment be safeguarded. Coastal residents should avoid water sports and unnecessary travel to the beach, and remain alert for possible erosion and sea intrusion.