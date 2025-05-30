Kerala Rain Fury: Death Toll Hits 27, Red Alert in 8 Districts

Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Kerala, pushing the death toll to 27 within a week. Seven more fatalities were reported today, while three individuals remain missing. Eight districts are under red alert as floods, landslides, and flash floods wreak havoc across the state. Over 2,000 people have been relocated to relief camps as water levels rise in low-lying areas. More than 200 homes have been damaged, and transport infrastructure has been hit hard, with significant disruptions to road and rail services. Several trains are delayed, and national highways have witnessed landslides and waterlogging.

Among the latest casualties, two men died after their boat capsized near Kottayam, while two others lost their lives in a similar incident at Vizhinjam. In Ernakulam, a woman was fatally struck by a falling brick during a storm, while in Idukki and Kasaragod, two men died in rain-related accidents. These incidents underline the growing danger posed by the ongoing monsoon, which has also led to numerous injuries and large-scale evacuations in affected districts.

Flooding continues to worsen across regions such as Kannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Ernakulam. In Kannur, families were evacuated using dinghies due to inundation in Puzhathi and Thavakkara. Landslides affected homes in Ramanthali, damaging kitchens and living areas. In Kasaragod, where the red alert remains in force, 18 families were evacuated in Mooliar, with severe flooding reported in Manjeshwaram. Rivers like Mogral, Tejaswini, and Uppala are overflowing, prompting urgent flood warnings across their banks.