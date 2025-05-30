Know How vitamin D deficiency affects mental health

Vitamin D, also known as sunshine vitamin, is essential for our health and overall well-being. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions. One of its primary functions is to help regulate calcium and phosphorus levels in the body, which are vital for maintaining teeth and bone health. Vitamin D also helps support immune function.
Deficiency of vitamin D can contribute to several unpleasant symptoms. Some of these include:
Frequent illness or infections
Constant fatigue and tiredness
Bone and lower back pain
Anxiety and depression
Slow healing of woundsHair fall
Muscle weakness
Weight gain
May increase the risk of depression
Low levels of vitamin D have been associated with an increased risk of depression and mood disorders. Studies suggest that vitamin D supplementation can help improve symptoms of depression, and boost mood and overall mental health.
Also Read: Avoid these silent manipulation techniques in relationships
Improves cognitive function
Some research indicates that vitamin D might also play a role in cognitive function. Deficiencies could be linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline.
Helps reduce anxiety
According to studies, individuals with lower levels of vitamin D may experience higher levels of anxiety and stress.
Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Exposure to early morning sun can help elevate vitamin D levels. Mushrooms, egg yolks, fatty fish and yogurt are some food sources of vitamin D.
Post Your Comments