Know How vitamin D deficiency affects mental health

Vitamin D, also known as sunshine vitamin, is essential for our health and overall well-being. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions. One of its primary functions is to help regulate calcium and phosphorus levels in the body, which are vital for maintaining teeth and bone health. Vitamin D also helps support immune function.

Deficiency of vitamin D can contribute to several unpleasant symptoms. Some of these include:

Frequent illness or infections

Constant fatigue and tiredness

Bone and lower back pain

Anxiety and depression

Slow healing of woundsHair fall

Muscle weakness

Weight gain

May increase the risk of depression

Low levels of vitamin D have been associated with an increased risk of depression and mood disorders. Studies suggest that vitamin D supplementation can help improve symptoms of depression, and boost mood and overall mental health.

Improves cognitive function

Some research indicates that vitamin D might also play a role in cognitive function. Deficiencies could be linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline.

Helps reduce anxiety

According to studies, individuals with lower levels of vitamin D may experience higher levels of anxiety and stress.

Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Exposure to early morning sun can help elevate vitamin D levels. Mushrooms, egg yolks, fatty fish and yogurt are some food sources of vitamin D.