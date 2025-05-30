Know ways emotions affect our organ health

As per experts, emotions can significantly affect our organ health. Our mental and emotional states are deeply connected to the nervous, endocrine, and immune systems. When we experience strong emotions like stress, anger, anxiety, or grief our body responds by releasing hormones and activating neural pathways that can either support or disrupt the functioning of our organs. Chronic emotional imbalance can cause inflammation, alter blood flow, impair digestion, weaken immunity, and even trigger or worsen diseases.

1. Stress and the heart

Chronic stress stimulates the release of cortisol and adrenaline, which raise heart rate and blood pressure. This continuous strain on the cardiovascular system can lead to hypertension, increased risk of heart attacks, and inflammation in blood vessels.

2. Anger and the liver

In traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the liver is associated with the emotion of anger. Constant irritation or suppressed rage may cause liver dysfunction over time. Modern medicine also shows that chronic anger can lead to increased inflammatory cytokines that harm liver cells and worsen conditions like fatty liver disease or hepatitis.

3. Anxiety and the lungs

The lungs are often affected by anxiety, as shallow, rapid breathing patterns limit oxygen exchange. Long-term anxiety can lead to hyperventilation syndrome and increase the risk of respiratory problems like asthma or chronic bronchitis.

4. Grief and the immune system

Grief significantly weakens the immune response, making the body more susceptible to infections. The emotional shock from loss triggers cortisol surges, which can suppress white blood cell activity and reduce natural killer cell function.

5. Worry and the stomach

Excessive worry or overthinking can impair digestion. It may lead to acid reflux, bloating, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Worry activates the sympathetic nervous system (“fight or flight”), reducing blood flow to digestive organs.

6. Depression and the gut

The gut is often called the “second brain” because of its extensive network of neurones and its link to emotional regulation through the gut-brain axis. Depression alters the balance of gut microbiota and reduces gut motility, causing constipation or diarrhoea. It also affects appetite and enzyme production, which can result in malnutrition.

7. Fear and the kidneys

In both physiological and traditional perspectives, fear affects kidney health. In TCM, chronic fear is said to drain kidney energy, which is responsible for vitality and hormonal balance. Biomedically, fear and prolonged anxiety trigger high levels of stress hormones that raise blood pressure and overwork the kidneys’ filtering capacity.

8. Shame and the skin

Emotions like shame and embarrassment often manifest through skin reactions like flushing, rashes, or acne. Chronic shame can dysregulate cortisol and immune responses, leading to inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, or hives.

9. Emotional suppression and the thyroid

Suppressing emotions especially the inability to express anger or sadness can affect the thyroid gland, which regulates metabolism. Chronic emotional repression may lead to hypo- or hyperthyroidism.

10. Chronic sadness and the pancreas

Ongoing sadness or despair can affect blood sugar regulation. Emotional lows can impair insulin production and sensitivity, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Chronic sadness also affects eating habits either through overeating or appetite loss, both of which can stress the pancreas.