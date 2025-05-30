Salman Khan, Mahesh Narayanan to join hands for big-budget action thriller

After the underwhelming performance of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is reportedly eyeing a comeback with a war film and is in talks with several prominent directors like Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Anees Bazmee, and Rajkumar Periasamy. Adding to the buzz, a new report from Peeping Moon suggests that Khan may also team up with acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a big-budget action thriller. Narayanan, known for his gripping storytelling, is said to have personally pitched the project to Salman Khan, who has shown keen interest.

Although the collaboration is still in its early stages, sources say that Salman Khan has responded positively to the story idea and is awaiting the final script before making a decision. If the project moves forward, it is expected to be produced under the Reel Life Productions banner by Salman’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri. For Narayanan, this would be his first large-scale commercial Bollywood film, marking a significant shift from his previous critically acclaimed Malayalam films like Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik.

In addition to this proposed collaboration, Salman Khan is also gearing up for a war drama with director Apoorva Lakhia. Scheduled to begin shooting in July, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, with Salman playing Colonel B. Santosh Babu. Meanwhile, Mahesh Narayanan is currently occupied with M.M.M.M., a high-profile Malayalam thriller starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara. This dual focus on regional and national projects reflects both Salman’s and Narayanan’s evolving cinematic ambitions.