Stock Market: Indian equity markets open lower

Mumbai: Indian stock markets were trading lower today. The BSE Sensex was at 81,395, down 237 points or 0.39 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 was at 24,744, lower by 89 points or 0.39 per cent.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech M, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and TCS were the top laggards, down uo to 2 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices erased gains and were trading flat with positive bias. All the sectoral indices were in the red led by the Nifty Metal index (down 1.4 per cenr), the Nifty IT index (0.86 per cent), and the Nifty Auto (1.03 per cent).

This decline comes despite strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) support, with net inflows of ?8.84 billion on Thursday and $2.6 billion so far in May—the highest monthly tally since September 2024. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have also continued their buying streak for eight consecutive sessions.