Tecno launches new affordable 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Tecnow introduced new budget 5G smartphone named ‘Tecno Pova Curve 5G’ in India. Tecno Pova Curve 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This variant is confirmed to be available exclusively on Flipkart. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. This will be available through offline channels as well. The phone is offered in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan shades. It will go on sale starting June 5.

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage.

On the rear, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G boasts an AI-backed dual camera unit led by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The handset has a starship-inspired design.

For connectivity, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G has Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and has an IP64-rated build. It ships with Tecno’s in-house voice assistant, Ella. It offers several AI-backed features such as AI Voiceprint Suppression, AI Auto Call Answering, and AI Call Assistant. The handset is claimed to enable seamless connectivity even in low or no signal areas with its Intelligent Signal Hub System.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G carries a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. Tecno states that this fast charging technology will fill the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 45 minutes.