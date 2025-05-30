Vivo introduces S30 and S30 Pro Mini: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini were unveiled in China on Thursday. Vivo S30 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively. It is launched in Cocoa Black, Lemon Yellow, Mint Green, and Peach Pink shades.

Meanwhile, pricing for the Vivo S30 Pro Mini starts at CNY 3,499 for the 12GB + 256GB version. The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB are priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively. It is released in Cool Berry Powder, Cocoa Black, Mint Green, and Lemon Yellow colourways.

The Vivo S30 is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 5 and sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K(1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 5000nits peak brightness and 94.10 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The handset features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT700V 1/1.56-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 106-degree field of view. It is also equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera that is housed in a centre-aligned hole punch display cutout.

Connectivity options on the Vivo S30 include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, IR transmitter, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. The handset has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with support for facial recognition.

The Vivo S30 Pro Mini has the same SIM, operating system, RAM, and storage specifications as the Vivo S30. The compact phone is also backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

he smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also features a 50-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo S30 Pro Mini has a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 5000nits peak brightness. It has an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. It has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.