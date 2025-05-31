15% of Army’s Effort in Op Sindoor Spent on Countering Fake Narratives: CDS Gen Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan highlighted the evolving nature of modern warfare, emphasizing the critical role of network-centric operations. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue during an interaction with global think tanks, he explained that warfare today involves a complex blend of tactical, operational, and strategic elements, integrating traditional and emerging domains such as land, air, sea, cyber, and space. He noted that this convergence demands new approaches, moving away from linear battlefields and large static platforms toward flexible, deceptive, and distributed tactics, where non-linear operations and demassification of forces are key.

General Chauhan also stressed the growing challenge of misinformation in conflict zones, revealing that 15 percent of the armed forces’ efforts during Operation Sindoor were dedicated to countering fake and misleading narratives. He underscored the importance of a dedicated information warfare capability and advocated for a communication strategy rooted in verified facts rather than rapid public responses. During Operation Sindoor, communication was carefully managed, with initial media briefings handled by women officers while military leadership focused on ongoing operations. He also noted limited cyber impacts on military systems due to secure, air-gapped networks, although some public-facing platforms faced attacks.

Focusing on military modernization, General Chauhan highlighted the necessity of real-time integration across all domains—air, land, sea, and cyber—pointing out that technology’s effectiveness depends on connectivity within a networked system. He discussed ongoing structural reforms aimed at achieving true jointness within the armed forces through integrated commands and more agile formations. New organizational structures will focus on emerging technologies like drones, electronic warfare, and unmanned aerial platforms. Additionally, he spoke about updating military doctrines to address multi-domain operations and the importance of professional military education reforms, such as a joint staff course for officers from all three services, marking a significant shift toward greater integration and collaboration.