2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched In India

Mumbai: Kawasaki has officially launched the 2025 version of its popular entry-level sportbike, the Ninja 300, in India. Priced at Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom), deliveries of the refreshed model will begin in the first week of June 2025.

The 2025 model introduces a few modern updates:

New projector headlamp, inspired by the larger ZX-6R

Larger floating windscreen, taking cues from the ZX-10R

Improved tyre tread pattern for better grip and stability

Three fresh colours:

‘R’ inspired Lime Green

Candy Lime Green

Metallic Moondust Grey

The Ninja 300 still runs on the tried-and-tested 295 cc parallel-twin engine. It produces 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch.

The bike is built on a tubular diamond-type frame that uses the engine as a stressed member, enhancing overall structural strength. It features a suspension setup comprising 37 mm telescopic forks at the front with 120 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear offering 132 mm of travel, ensuring a balanced and comfortable ride.

Braking duties are handled by a 290 mm front petal disc and a 220 mm rear petal disc, supported by dual-channel ABS for improved safety and control.