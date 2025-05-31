2025 MG Astor launched in India

Mumbai; JSW MG Motor India has introduced the MY2025 Astor. The prices of MY2025 Astor start at Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer VTi-TECH engine options along with 1.5-litre manual and CVT automatic transmissions. The refreshed model introduces two additional variants, Shine and Select, in addition to the current trims.

All Astor variants feature a standard 10-inch infotainment display, while the panoramic sunroof is available starting from the Shine trim. The vehicle claims to be the only automatic SUV with a 1.5-litre engine priced under Rs 15 lakh that includes wireless charging, which is found in the Sharp Pro variant. Furthermore, the Astor provides heated outside rearview mirrors, a feature the company highlights as a first in its segment among internal combustion engine vehicles.

In terms of safety, the vehicle includes more than 50 systems and 14 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. It is equipped with ventilated front seats, wireless compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, and the i-SMART 2.0 connectivity system offering over 80 connected features. The Jio Voice Recognition system enables voice commands for various functions, including weather updates, cricket scores, calculator use, and news.