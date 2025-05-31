Amazon Prime India drops trailer for Karan Johar’s ‘The Traitors’ remake

Prime Video India released the trailer for its new reality show, ‘The Traitors,’ on May 30. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show is set in a grand, mysterious palace and is an Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name. The show features 20 internet celebrities and well-known personalities, including Raj Kundra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Maheep Kapoor, rapper Raftaar, and many others, who compete in a game where three contestants secretly act as murderers trying to eliminate the others. The rest of the players must uncover the identity of these traitors to survive.

The trailer showcases the tense and thrilling atmosphere of the show, highlighting the mistrust and deception among contestants. With a tagline, “In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayal everywhere,” the participants are seen strategizing, suspecting, and confronting each other. The cast also includes influencers, actors, and comedians like Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin, Uorfi Javed, and Harsh Gujral, creating a diverse and dynamic group whose interactions promise drama and conflict.

Produced by BBC Studios India, the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes released every Thursday at 8:00 PM. The marketing buzz around the show has grown due to its intriguing premise and the high-profile contestants, while Karan Johar’s closing remark in the trailer, “Traitors, you’re playing them all like a piano,” sets the tone for the suspense-filled competition ahead.