Assam Floods and Landslides Kill Five Amid Heavy Rain

In the last 24 hours, five people have died in landslides triggered by continuous rainfall in Assam, with over 10,000 individuals affected by flooding across six districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). All reported fatalities occurred in Kamrup Metropolitan district, including three women who died in a landslide in the Bonda area near Guwahati. Urban flooding has severely impacted parts of Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, and Cachar, prompting the opening of relief camps and distribution centres, while authorities continue rescue efforts using NDRF and SDRF personnel.

Flooding has also affected urban areas in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat districts, impacting nearly 2,000 residents. However, no relief camps have been opened in these areas so far. A breach in a protective dyke was reported in North Lakhimpur revenue circle, exacerbating the situation. Officials noted that widespread waterlogging has paralysed Guwahati, and significant evacuations are underway. Additionally, weather-related disruptions have affected flight operations at Guwahati airport due to strong winds and heavy rain.

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for 18 districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and squally winds up to 60 kmph. Districts such as Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon are expected to be hit hard. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the conditions as “abnormal” due to persistent cloud cover and downpours across the northeast. Educational institutions and government offices in Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan have been closed for the day, and special leave has been granted to affected employees. Rainfall in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya has further worsened the flooding in Assam.