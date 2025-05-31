Asus launches new gaming monitors

Mumbai: Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32U Series gaming monitors were announced. The company’s latest gaming monitor lineup comprises two models.

The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32U series gaming monitors come equipped with 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) WOLED screens with HDR support, 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 0.03 ms response time. They are Nvidia G-Sync compatible and offer support for FreeSync Premium Pro technology. Features like Extreme Low Motion Blur and OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 are claimed to deliver smooth visuals with reduced flicker even during fast-moving scenes.

The Asus XG32UCWMG model offers a 240Hz refresh rate and can display up to 480Hz at full HD resolution when the Dual mode is enabled with frame rate boost. Meanwhile, the XG32UCWG variant has 165Hz refresh rate as standard and up to 330Hz at full HD in Dual mode. The Aspect Ratio Control feature, offered across the entire range, has 24-inch and 27-inch window sizes with optimised resolution for first person shooter games.

Both models in the Asus XG32U lineup come with a TrueBlack Glossy film which is paired with a zero-haze optical layer. This is claimed to result in a 38 percent drop in ambient reflections compared to previous generation glossly WOLED screens.

Connectivity options on the Asus XG32U series gaming monitors include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port with PD 15W charging support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.