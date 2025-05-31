Creamy and Spiced Mushroom Butter Masala Recipe

Ingredients:

For the gravy:

Butter – 2 tbsp

Oil – 1 tbsp

Onion – 1 large (chopped)

Tomato – 3 medium (chopped)

Garlic – 5 cloves

Ginger – 1-inch piece

Cashews – 10–12

Kashmiri red chilies – 2 (optional, for color)

For the curry:

Button mushrooms – 200–250 grams (sliced)

Kasuri methi (dry fenugreek leaves) – 1 tsp

Fresh cream – 3 tbsp

Garam masala – ½ tsp

Red chili powder – ½ tsp (adjust to taste)

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – ½ to 1 cup (adjust consistency)

Fresh coriander – for garnish

Instructions:

Step 1: Make the base gravy

Heat 1 tbsp butter and 1 tbsp oil in a pan.

Add chopped onions and sauté till golden.

Add garlic, ginger, cashews, and red chilies. Sauté for a minute.

Add chopped tomatoes. Cook until soft and mushy.

Cool slightly, blend to a smooth paste (add little water if needed).

Step 2: Cook the mushrooms

In the same pan, heat 1 tbsp butter.

Add sliced mushrooms and sauté on medium heat until they shrink and release water.

Set the cooked mushrooms aside.

Step 3: Prepare the curry

In the pan, pour the blended paste.

Add turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt.

Cook until the oil separates (5–7 mins on low-medium heat).

Add the cooked mushrooms, mix well.

Add kasuri methi (crush it between your palms).

Pour in water to adjust consistency.

Simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 4: Finish the dish

Add garam masala and fresh cream. Mix gently.

Simmer for 2–3 more minutes.

Garnish with coriander and a small dollop of butter (optional).