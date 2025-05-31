Creamy and Spiced Mushroom Butter Masala Recipe

Ingredients:
For the gravy:
Butter – 2 tbsp
Oil – 1 tbsp
Onion – 1 large (chopped)
Tomato – 3 medium (chopped)
Garlic – 5 cloves
Ginger – 1-inch piece
Cashews – 10–12
Kashmiri red chilies – 2 (optional, for color)
For the curry:
Button mushrooms – 200–250 grams (sliced)
Kasuri methi (dry fenugreek leaves) – 1 tsp
Fresh cream – 3 tbsp
Garam masala – ½ tsp
Red chili powder – ½ tsp (adjust to taste)
Turmeric – ¼ tsp
Coriander powder – 1 tsp
Salt – to taste
Water – ½ to 1 cup (adjust consistency)
Fresh coriander – for garnish
Instructions:
Step 1: Make the base gravy
Heat 1 tbsp butter and 1 tbsp oil in a pan.
Add chopped onions and sauté till golden.
Add garlic, ginger, cashews, and red chilies. Sauté for a minute.
Add chopped tomatoes. Cook until soft and mushy.
Cool slightly, blend to a smooth paste (add little water if needed).
Step 2: Cook the mushrooms
In the same pan, heat 1 tbsp butter.
Add sliced mushrooms and sauté on medium heat until they shrink and release water.
Set the cooked mushrooms aside.
Step 3: Prepare the curry
In the pan, pour the blended paste.
Add turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt.
Cook until the oil separates (5–7 mins on low-medium heat).
Add the cooked mushrooms, mix well.
Add kasuri methi (crush it between your palms).
Pour in water to adjust consistency.
Simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 4: Finish the dish
Add garam masala and fresh cream. Mix gently.
Simmer for 2–3 more minutes.
Garnish with coriander and a small dollop of butter (optional).
