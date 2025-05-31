Delhi HC summons YouTuber Ajeet Bharti in ?2 crore defamation case

The Delhi High Court has issued summons to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti and another individual in a defamation suit filed by TFI Media Private Limited, which is seeking Rs 2 crore in damages. The suit stems from two allegedly defamatory posts made by Bharti on social media platform X on March 22 and 23, 2025. The court, presided over by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, has asked the defendants to file their written response within 30 days and scheduled the next hearing for July 7.

According to the petition, Bharti reposted a message from former TFI employee Anupam K Singh and added comments suggesting that TFI’s office only engages in broking activities. TFI claimed this caused significant harm to its reputation, citing more than 63,000 views and extensive engagement with the post. The media company also requested a court directive for the removal and blocking of the allegedly defamatory posts and sought a permanent injunction to prevent further reposts or similar statements.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, representing TFI, sought an immediate interim order to take down the posts. However, the court stated it would consider the interim relief request only after the defendants are served. TFI emphasized its large digital following and stated the viral nature of the post has led to mental anguish and financial damage. The case continues to draw attention as it raises questions about accountability and free speech on social media platforms.