Facial Care Tips for the Rainy Season

Cleanse Gently but Effectively: Humidity and pollution can clog pores during the monsoon. Use a mild, gel-based or foaming cleanser twice a day to remove excess oil and dirt without stripping natural moisture.

Exfoliate Weekly: Dead skin cells and grime can accumulate in humid weather. Exfoliate once or twice a week with a gentle scrub to prevent breakouts and dullness. Avoid harsh exfoliants if your skin is sensitive or acne-prone.

Use a Light Moisturizer: Even oily skin needs hydration. Opt for a non-comedogenic, water-based or gel moisturizer that hydrates without making the skin greasy.

Avoid Heavy Makeup: The skin needs to breathe in humid weather. Use minimal, waterproof makeup or switch to BB creams and tinted moisturizers to avoid clogged pores.

Apply Sunscreen Daily: UV rays can still penetrate through clouds. Use a light, broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen, especially if you’re outdoors often, even on cloudy days.

Control Acne and Fungal Infections: The damp environment may trigger acne or fungal breakouts. Use neem-based or tea tree oil products and keep your skin clean and dry.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Clean: Drink plenty of water and eat seasonal fruits like papaya and pomegranate to support skin health from within.

Use Natural Face Packs: Homemade masks with ingredients like neem, multani mitti (fuller’s earth), rose water, and sandalwood help control oil, soothe irritation, and refresh the skin.