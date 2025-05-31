Five essential spices every woman should have in her diet daily

Women experience significant changes in their bodies throughout their lives. From puberty and adulthood to pregnancy and menopause, each stage brings different challenges for the body.

As per experts, by incorporating the right types of foods into your diet one can manage these. Spices, in particular, have some amazing benefits to offer for women’s health. From preventing menstrual cramps to maintaining hormonal balance and more, they can transform your health in more ways than one.

Coriander Seeds: Coriander (dhania) seeds have antioxidant properties, which reduce oxidative stress in the body. They also possess anti-inflammatory properties, aiding in reducing aches and pains. Additionally, coriander seeds are carminative, improving digestive health and preventing issues like gas, bloating, and flatulence.

Carom Seeds: Carom (ajwain) seeds have antimicrobial properties, making them excellent for boosting immunity and fighting common diseases like colds and coughs. Regular consumption can also reduce menstrual cramps and pain.

Fennel Seeds: Fennel (saunf) seeds are rich in phytoestrogens, balancing a woman’s hormonal health. Like coriander seeds, they are carminative, aiding in digestive health. Regular consumption reduces issues like bloating and gas.

Ways to incorporate coriander seeds, carom seeds, and fennel seeds into your diet:

1. Coriander seeds: Boil them in water to make tea, consume them on an empty stomach, or make chutney or juice.

2. Carom seeds: Consume on an empty stomach with salt, make tea, or sprinkle into dough while making rotis and parathas.

3. Fennel seeds: Chew raw before and after meals or make tea.