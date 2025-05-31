Foods women should avoid if  have PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that effects women of reproductive age. It cause issues like irregular periods, weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth and infertility. It can also increase insulin resistance, in which the body struggles to regulate blood sugar levels properly. This can further cause weight gain.

Diet plays a crucial role in managing PCOS by balancing blood sugar, reducing insulin spikes and controlling inflammation. Certain foods can worsen symptoms by increasing insulin resistance, triggering inflammation or disrupting hormone balance.

Foods you should avoid if you have PCOS

1. Refined carbohydrates

Refined carbs are stripped of all the fibre and nutrients which causes spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. Since insulin resistance is common in PCOS, consuming these foods can worsen symptoms by promoting fat storage and increasing inflammation.

2. Sweetened beverages

Sugary drinks bought outside contain high amounts of added sugar leading to insulin spikes and increased androgen production. This can worsen your symptoms such as acne and hair growth.

3. Processed snacks

Processed snacks such as chips, crackers, instant noodles, etc. are high in refine flour, unhealthy fats and artificial additives. All of these elements contribute to insulin resistance and inflammation. These foods also have a high glycemic index, leading to blood sugar crashes and cravings.

4. Dairy products

Although dairy products are often healthy, the natural hormones containing in them might increased your androgen levels leading to increase in acne and hair growth. High insulin levels can also trigger more testosterone production, further exacerbating hormonal imbalances.

5. Excessive red and processed meats

Red and processed meats are high in saturated fats and preservatives which can contribute to inflammation and hormone disruption. High-fat meats can also worsen insulin resistance and weight gain.

6. Artificial sweeteners

While artificial sweeteners are often marketed to be diet-friendly, they can actually negatively impact your gut health and insulin sensitivity. Some studies suggest they may increase cravings and worsen metabolic issues in PCOS.

7. Alcohol

Alcohol disrupts blood sugar balance, stressed the liver and contributes to inflammation. It can also affect oestrogen and progesterone levels which can further worsen PCOS symptoms.

8. Soy-based products

While soy-based products are healthy and a good source of protein, they contain phytoestrogens that mimic oestrogen in the body which can interfere with hormonal balance in women with PCOS.