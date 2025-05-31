Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging; Schools Closed, Govt Staff on Leave

On Friday, continuous rainfall pounded large parts of Assam, including Guwahati, causing severe waterlogging and widespread disruption. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated during a press briefing at Lok Sewa Bhawan that the overall situation remains critical and is expected to persist through the next day. The government is closely monitoring developments across the state, which has been impacted by heavy rain not only within Assam but also in neighboring Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. As a precaution, the government has announced that all state government employees in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) will be granted special casual leave on Saturday. Schools and colleges will remain closed, and private businesses have been urged to take necessary steps in response to the weather conditions.

In Guwahati, key areas such as Rukminigaon, Beltola Survey, Hatigaon, Geetanagar, Anil Nagar, Lakhimi Nagar, Jatia, Maligaon, and Panjabari faced major waterlogging due to the downpour. The Chief Minister added that Meghalaya’s CM has been invited for talks on June 2 to address unchecked hill cutting, which has contributed to flooding and landslides affecting both states, especially Guwahati.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati issued a red alert for May 31 in seven districts: Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, and Darrang. Three landslides were reported in Guwahati, though no injuries or fatalities occurred. A well-marked low-pressure system over the Northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast is expected to strengthen into a depression and move northward. This evolving weather pattern is predicted to bring more heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across several parts of Assam. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has warned that persistent rainfall could lead to worsening waterlogging in Guwahati, slow down traffic, and increase the risk of falling trees and localised landslides.