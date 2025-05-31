Heavy Rains Cause Landslides, Floods in Northeast and South India; 12 Dead

Heavy rainfall over the past two days has caused severe flooding, landslides, and widespread disruption across several states in northeast and south India, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Karnataka, and Kerala. The intense weather has resulted in at least 11 deaths in northeast states and five deaths in Karnataka, while tens of thousands have been affected. In Assam, five people died in landslides near Guwahati, with over 10,000 people impacted by floods in multiple districts. Authorities have set up relief camps and issued red alerts in 18 districts as heavy rains and gusty winds continue, causing school closures and work disruptions.

Arunachal Pradesh has seen flash floods inundate towns and damage infrastructure, alongside landslides blocking key roads and disrupting power supply. Mizoram experienced landslides that destroyed houses and a hotel, with rescue efforts ongoing for trapped residents. Meghalaya reported three deaths linked to rain-related incidents and widespread flooding and landslides affecting over 1,000 people. Nagaland and Tripura also recorded rain-related fatalities. In Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, five lives were lost due to landslides and related accidents, including a tragic house collapse burying six family members and an electrocution death during rain-related repairs.

Kerala faces severe flooding across districts like Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottayam, and Alappuzha, with thousands evacuated to relief camps amid swollen rivers and submerged roads. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rains and strong winds across many districts, keeping the situation critical. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall in higher altitudes, along with rainfall in plains causing temperature drops. The IMD issued alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Kashmir and Jammu regions. In Sikkim, red alerts warn of floods and landslides due to rising river levels, with authorities urging caution and preparedness. Disaster response teams remain active across the affected states, coordinating rescue and relief operations as the monsoon persists.