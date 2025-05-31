IMD Predicts Week-Long Rain in Assam, Orange Alert in 4 Kerala Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday, with widespread rain expected across the northeastern states in the coming week. According to the latest IMD bulletin, very heavy rain is likely over several northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 1. Rainfall is also expected over Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka during the weekend, with isolated heavy showers forecast for coastal Karnataka from May 31 to June 2, and for Kerala and Mahe on May 31 and June 1.

In Assam, a red alert has been issued as the state braces for extremely heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. The downpour has already led to fatalities, with three women killed in a landslide in Guwahati’s Bonda area on Friday evening. The red alert specifically covers the districts of Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Darrang, and Udalguri, as heavy rain continues to lash the western and southern parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Kerala is also under weather alerts, with an orange alert issued for four districts—Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasargod—where very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm is predicted. Ten additional districts are under a yellow alert. The ongoing heavy rains have disrupted daily life in the state, affecting train services and raising concerns over further disruptions if the weather persists.