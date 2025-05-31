India backs MDL-HSL tie-up for submarine boost amid Indo-Pacific tensions

India is significantly ramping up its submarine production efforts by leveraging state-owned shipyards in response to mounting security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. A new partnership between Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is central to this strategy. MDL, which has already built German Shishumar-class and French Scorpene-class submarines, will combine its expertise with HSL’s growing capabilities in refitting and overhauling naval vessels. This collaboration aims to ease production bottlenecks and boost the pace of submarine construction across both India’s eastern and western coasts.

The move is aligned with India’s long-term defence plans, particularly Projects 75(I) and 76, which aim to modernise and expand the country’s submarine fleet. The dual-yard approach ensures faster timelines, better risk distribution, and enhanced operational readiness. HSL, which has serviced submarines since the 1990s and recently completed several refits ahead of schedule, brings critical value through its infrastructure and proximity to the Navy’s Eastern Command. This partnership also fulfills a long-standing 1999 Cabinet decision to establish a second submarine production hub on the East Coast.

Beyond enhancing national security, the collaboration supports India’s broader defence goals, including self-reliance and global defence exports. As tensions rise in the Indian Ocean and regional waters, submarines are seen as crucial tools for surveillance and deterrence. Operations like Sindoor underscore the strategic need for underwater strength. By enabling faster construction and deployment from both coasts, the MDL-HSL tie-up not only strengthens India’s maritime posture but also positions the country to serve the growing submarine needs of Southeast Asian partners seeking alternatives to Western suppliers.