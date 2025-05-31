India records 2,710 active Covid cases, 7 deaths reported across states

India has reported 2,710 active Covid-19 cases, with 1,170 recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry. Seven deaths have been recorded across various states, most involving patients with underlying health conditions. Delhi reported the death of a 60-year-old woman where Covid-19 was an incidental finding following surgery for intestinal obstruction. Gujarat also reported a fatality, though further details are awaited.

In Karnataka, a 70-year-old man with multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, died from cardiorespiratory arrest, though his Covid status is pending RT-PCR confirmation. Maharashtra confirmed two deaths: a 67-year-old man with pneumonia and other comorbidities and a 21-year-old diabetic patient with a respiratory infection. Punjab reported one death involving a 39-year-old male with Hepatitis B, while Tamil Nadu reported a death of a 60-year-old man with diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease.

Kerala currently has the highest number of active cases at 1,147, with ongoing reconciliation of death figures. Bihar has yet to provide its daily update. Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, stated that the central government is fully prepared for any potential surge. He added that health infrastructure such as oxygen plants and ICU beds has been reviewed, and the Centre remains in close coordination with state officials to ensure readiness for any Covid-19-related developments.