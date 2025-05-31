India to Strengthen Air Defence with Final S-400 Delivery from Russia in 2026

India is set to receive the fourth and fifth regiments of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems from Russia in February and August 2026, according to defence sources. The $5.43 billion deal for five regiments was signed in October 2018, and three regiments have already been deployed along India’s western and northern borders with Pakistan and China. The first regiment was delivered in December 2021, followed by the second in April 2022, and the third in October 2023.

Known in India as the “Sudarshan Chakra,” the S-400 systems’ delivery schedule was delayed due to supply chain disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Each regiment consists of two batteries with four launchers, capable of firing 32 missiles. The system can track targets up to 600 km away and engage threats up to 400 km. It is designed to counter a wide range of aerial threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones, using four different missile types.

The S-400 played a crucial role in India’s ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, intercepting drones and missiles effectively. Following the success in combat, India has requested additional S-400 regiments. However, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov stated that discussions about further acquisitions are ongoing but it is too early to confirm any outcomes.