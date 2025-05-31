Japanese Fluffy Omelette Recipe (Omurice Style)

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk (optional, for extra fluffiness)

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon butter

Oil for greasing pan

(Optional filling: fried rice or cheese)

Instructions:

Beat the eggs:

Crack the eggs into a bowl, add milk (if using), salt, and pepper. Beat well until the mixture is completely smooth and slightly frothy.

Heat the pan:

Place a nonstick frying pan over low to medium-low heat. Add a small amount of oil and swirl to coat the pan evenly.

Add butter:

Once the oil is hot, add the butter and let it melt. Swirl to coat the pan again.

Cook the eggs gently:

Pour in the egg mixture. Let it set for a few seconds, then begin stirring gently with chopsticks or a rubber spatula in circular motions to form soft curds.

Form the shape:

Once the eggs are mostly cooked but still slightly runny on top, stop stirring and use the spatula to gently fold the omelette into a rugby ball shape (or oval). You can tilt the pan to help roll it up.

Serve:

Carefully slide the omelette onto a plate, seam side down. For the classic omurice look, place it over a bed of fried rice. Use a knife to make a lengthwise cut across the top and let it softly unfold.

Optional Garnish:

Ketchup drizzle

Chopped parsley or spring onions