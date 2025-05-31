Karnataka Records Third Covid Death as Cases Climb

A 63-year-old man from Mysuru became Karnataka’s third reported Covid-19 fatality after succumbing to complications related to the virus on May 25 at a private hospital. He had been admitted on May 15 and died ten days later. According to the state health department, his death resulted from multiple serious health issues including septic shock, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), acute kidney injury (AKI), Covid pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hyponatremia, and pre-existing conditions such as chronic kidney disease (CKD) and bronchiectasis.

As of May 30, Karnataka has recorded 234 active Covid-19 cases, with 114 new infections reported on the same day, according to the state’s health bulletin. A total of 460 tests were conducted—406 RT-PCR and 54 rapid antigen tests—resulting in a high positivity rate of 24.7 percent. The case fatality rate remains relatively low at 0.8 percent, but health officials are closely monitoring the rising trend in infections.

In response to the uptick, the state health department has instructed that Covid-19 testing be mandatory in all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and selectively applied—up to 5 percent—in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases. Throat swab samples must be sent to designated laboratories for RT-PCR confirmation. All testing should be carried out in government labs, and test kits must be utilized on a First-In-First-Out (FIFO) basis to avoid wastage and ensure timely results.