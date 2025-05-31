Para Shooting World Cup: India’s Mona Agarwal Wins Silver

Seoul: In Shooting, India’s Mona Agarwal has clinched the silver medal in the Women’s P2 – 10 metre Air Pistol SH1 event at the 2025 Para Shooting World Cup in Changwon, South Korea. The 2024 Paris Paralympic bronze medallist finished with a score of 246.6.

Mona Agrawal also secured a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 category. Mona’s steady 246.6 was second only to Korea’s Yunri Lee (249.0), while Miyoung Kim of Korea took bronze with 225.9.

Also Read: Computex 2025: Acer launches new Copilot+ PCs

Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara finished fourth, while fellow Indian shooter R.S. Unhalkar secured seventh place in the event.

The Changwon World Cup, the first major para shooting event since Paris 2024, features 192 athletes from 26 nations. Joining the Indian lineup is Rubina Francis, a Paris Paralympics bronze medallist in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1.