Rain, Hailstorm Hit Ramban; Srinagar Sees Moderate Showers

Heavy rainfall and hailstorms hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday, leading to disruptions in daily life. In Srinagar, moderate to heavy showers were reported across parts of the city, affecting local activities. The sudden change in weather brought a mix of challenges and relief, as areas unprepared for hail and rain faced brief disruptions.

Tourists in Srinagar, however, welcomed the cooler weather. One visitor shared their experience, saying the rain brought a refreshing contrast to the recent heat. They praised the scenic beauty of Dal Lake in the rain and noted how the locals also seemed pleased with the drop in temperature. The visitor added that their timing was perfect, as their visit coincided with the rainy spell, making the experience more enjoyable.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across the Kashmir Division, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall and strong winds up to 50 kmph. Similar conditions are forecast for the Jammu Division, with gusts reaching 60 kmph. The IMD has also predicted cloudy skies and varying temperatures across key regions like Jammu, Srinagar, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur, and urged residents to remain alert due to the possibility of heavy rain and gusty winds.