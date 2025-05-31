Security forces clash with Naxals in Jharkhand, recover explosives and supplies

On May 30 around noon, security forces engaged in a gunfight with members of the banned CPI (Maoist) in the forested and hilly areas of Vangram Tirilposi under Jharkhand’s Jhariakela Police Station. As the encounter unfolded, the Naxalites retreated into the forest terrain to evade capture. During the search that followed, forces recovered explosives and various daily-use items left behind by the fleeing insurgents.

This operation is part of a broader crackdown on Naxal activity across several states. In a recent major offensive in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, 27 Naxals, including top commander Basavaraju, were killed. Basavaraju, known for over four decades of Naxalite involvement and more than 200 violent activities, was considered a key figure in the CPI (Maoist). Authorities see these actions as a significant blow to the group’s influence and operational capacity.

According to police officials, Naxal activity has declined significantly in regions like Bastar in Chhattisgarh. Inspector General P. Sundarraj stated that major anti-Naxal efforts have reduced the influence of the CPI (Maoist) in many districts. While only 18 districts in India remain significantly Naxal-affected, 28 others still require strict monitoring despite improved conditions. Specific areas in Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur, continue to receive special attention to prevent any resurgence.