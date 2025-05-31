Simple Homemade Mutton Mandhi Recipe

Ingredients:
500g mutton (with bone)
2 cups basmati rice
3 cups water
2 large onions, thinly sliced
3 tomatoes, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
1-inch ginger, grated
2 green chilies, slit
1/2 cup yogurt
1/4 cup cooking oil or ghee
1 tablespoon Mandhi spice mix (or Garam Masala)
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon red chili powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
1 cinnamon stick
4 cloves
4 cardamom pods
2 bay leaves
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander and fried onions for garnish
Instructions:
Marinate the mutton:
Mix mutton with yogurt, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, salt, and half the garlic and ginger. Let it marinate for at least 1 hour.
Cook the mutton:
Heat oil or ghee in a large pot. Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and bay leaves. Sauté until fragrant. Add sliced onions and fry until golden brown. Add remaining garlic, ginger, and green chilies, sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till soft. Add marinated mutton and cook on medium heat until mutton is tender and oil separates (about 30-40 minutes). Add water if needed to avoid sticking.
Prepare the rice:
Wash basmati rice and soak for 20 minutes. Drain.
Layering:
In a large heavy-bottom pot, spread half the cooked mutton. Then add a layer of rice on top. Pour 3 cups of water, sprinkle Mandhi spice mix, and salt if needed.
Cook the mandhi:
Cover the pot tightly with a lid or foil. Cook on low heat for 25-30 minutes until rice is done and water absorbed.
Serve:
Gently mix the rice and mutton layers before serving. Garnish with fresh coriander and fried onions.
Post Your Comments