Simple Homemade Mutton Mandhi Recipe

Ingredients:

500g mutton (with bone)

2 cups basmati rice

3 cups water

2 large onions, thinly sliced

3 tomatoes, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1-inch ginger, grated

2 green chilies, slit

1/2 cup yogurt

1/4 cup cooking oil or ghee

1 tablespoon Mandhi spice mix (or Garam Masala)

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 cinnamon stick

4 cloves

4 cardamom pods

2 bay leaves

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander and fried onions for garnish

Instructions:

Marinate the mutton:

Mix mutton with yogurt, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, salt, and half the garlic and ginger. Let it marinate for at least 1 hour.

Cook the mutton:

Heat oil or ghee in a large pot. Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and bay leaves. Sauté until fragrant. Add sliced onions and fry until golden brown. Add remaining garlic, ginger, and green chilies, sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till soft. Add marinated mutton and cook on medium heat until mutton is tender and oil separates (about 30-40 minutes). Add water if needed to avoid sticking.

Prepare the rice:

Wash basmati rice and soak for 20 minutes. Drain.

Layering:

In a large heavy-bottom pot, spread half the cooked mutton. Then add a layer of rice on top. Pour 3 cups of water, sprinkle Mandhi spice mix, and salt if needed.

Cook the mandhi:

Cover the pot tightly with a lid or foil. Cook on low heat for 25-30 minutes until rice is done and water absorbed.

Serve:

Gently mix the rice and mutton layers before serving. Garnish with fresh coriander and fried onions.