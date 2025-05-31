Study links black carbon from fossil fuels to melting Himalayan snow

A recent study by Delhi-based research organisation Climate Trend reveals that Black Carbon emissions from burning biomass and fossil fuels have raised snow surface temperatures in the Himalayas by over 4°C in the past two decades. Using NASA satellite data from 2000 to 2023, the study found a significant rise in Black Carbon concentration across the Himalayan region, particularly in the Eastern and Central Himalayas, with a stabilization observed from 2019 onwards. This increase in Black Carbon has caused snow surfaces to absorb more solar radiation, darkening them and accelerating the melting of glaciers by reducing snow reflectivity and depth.

The research highlights a clear connection between Black Carbon deposits and rising snow temperatures, with average snow surface temperatures climbing from around -11.27°C in the early 2000s to about -7.13°C in recent years. This warming trend poses serious threats to freshwater resources for nearly two billion people downstream, as glacier melt intensifies. The Eastern Himalayas show the highest Black Carbon levels, mainly due to nearby densely populated areas and biomass burning, with major emissions originating from the Indo-Gangetic Plain, which serves as a significant hotspot for pollutants.

Experts emphasize that while Black Carbon accelerates glacier melting through a dangerous feedback loop, it remains in the atmosphere for only days or weeks, meaning that cutting emissions could cool the region within years rather than decades. Reducing sources such as cookstoves, crop burning, and vehicle emissions could therefore provide immediate benefits for climate and water security, according to lead researchers and climate specialists involved in the study.