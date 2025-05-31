Tiger conservationist Valmik Thapar passes away at 73

Valmik Thapar, one of India’s most renowned wildlife conservationists and authors, passed away at the age of 73 at his home on Saturday morning. Born in New Delhi in 1952, Thapar devoted his life to the study and protection of wild tigers, particularly in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. He co-founded the Ranthambhore Foundation in 1988, focusing on community-based conservation, and played a key role in advocating for stronger anti-poaching laws and tiger habitat preservation over his five-decade career.

Thapar was part of more than 150 government committees and task forces, including the National Board for Wildlife and the Tiger Task Force formed in 2005. Despite his deep involvement in conservation policy, he voiced concerns about some initiatives, notably expressing reservations about the Project Cheetah program to reintroduce African cheetahs into India’s wild, citing habitat and management challenges. He was a prolific author and filmmaker, producing over 30 books and several documentaries, including the well-known 1997 BBC series “Land of the Tiger.”

Widely respected in conservation circles, Thapar’s work earned praise from prominent figures such as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and conservationists like Neha Sinha and Nirmal Ghosh. His family includes notable personalities like his journalist father Romesh Thapar, historian aunt Romila Thapar, and journalist cousin Karan Thapar. Valmik Thapar leaves behind a lasting legacy as a global advocate for tiger conservation and an influential voice in wildlife preservation.