Toyota unveils Corolla Cross GR Sport

Mumbai: Toyota has introduced a facelift variant of the Corolla Cross along with the GR Sport variant to its Corolla Cross lineup. The standard Corolla Cross gets new LED lights, a redesigned front grille, and updated 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the center console features smartphone storage, a sliding storage box, and improved cup holders. It still comes with a 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital dashboard. Additional features include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats.

The 2025 Corolla Cross keeps its hybrid engines, a 1.8-liter model (Hybrid 140) offering 140 HP and 2.0-liter model (Hybrid 200) producing 197 HP. The 2.0-liter version now has an all-wheel-drive option with a Snow mode for better traction in slippery conditions. The Hybrid 140 accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 9.9 seconds, the FWD Hybrid 200 in 7.6 seconds, and the AWD Corolla Cross in 7.5 seconds.

The 2025 Corolla Cross GR Sport has a sporty front look, all-black 19-inch alloy wheels, and a distinctive Storm Grey and black exterior. GR badging is placed on the front grille and tailgate. Inside, the cabin features Brin-Nau upholstery (a faux suede leather) highlighted by contrasting red stitching and GR logos, adding to its sporty feel.

The GR Sport has a 10mm lowered suspension for better handling. The Sport mode for the e-CVT gearbox has also been adjusted for quicker acceleration and deceleration.