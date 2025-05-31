TVS launches Jupiter 125 DT SXC

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has officially launched a new variant of its popular Jupiter 125 scooter, named the Jupiter 125 DT SXC. It is priced at Rs 88,942 (ex-showroom). The starting price for the base model remains unchanged at Rs 80,740 (ex-showroom).

The new Jupiter 125 DT SXC comes with smart updates:

Two new dual-tone colour options: Ivory Brown and Ivory Grey

Matching dual-tone inner panels and a flat, single-piece seat

A smart-looking 3D emblem and a body-coloured grab rail complete the premium look

The biggest highlight of the new variant is its digital instrument cluster, which comes with TVS SmartXonnect. This tech-savvy feature enables:

Vehicle tracking

Voice commands

Turn-by-turn navigation

SMS and call alerts

Under the body, the Jupiter 125 DT SXC remains mechanically unchanged:

Powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine

Delivers 8 bhp of power and 11 Nm of torque

Paired with a CVT gearbox.

Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and twin-tube shock absorbers at the rear. It also features a 220 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake, all rolling on 12-inch wheels.