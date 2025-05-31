Ulaanbaatar Open 2025: Indian Wrestlers Bag Six Medals

Ulaanbaatar: In wrestling, Indian grapplers clinched six medals, including four golds at the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025 in Mongolia.

Paris 2024 Olympian Antim Panghal won gold in the women’s 53 kg category by defeating neutral athlete Natalia Malysheva by 10-0. In the women’s 57 kg category, debutant Neha Sangwan stunned Olympian Bolortuya Khurelkhuu 4-0 to grab the gold. While Muskan, in the 59kg category and Harshita in the 72 kg category, also struck gold, both going unbeaten in the Nordic format.

A former Under 17 world champion, Harshita secured the win over Asian champion Bolortungalag Zorigt.

In Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg event, Suraj won the silver, while Neelam claimed bronze in the women’s 50 kg freestyle. India’s medal tally now stands at 12, with 5 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze at the third United World Wrestling Ranking Series event.A

The Ulaanbaatar Open is the third event on the UWW Ranking Series calendar and has drawn participation from over 200 wrestlers. The competition continues on Saturday with five more women’s freestyle weight categories and the first set of gold medal bouts in men’s freestyle.