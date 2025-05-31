Uttarakhand landslide on Kedarnath Highway kills 1, injures 5

A landslide on the Kedarnath National Highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district claimed the life of a 38-year-old man and left five others injured. The incident occurred near Kund, close to Guptkashi, when a vehicle transporting devotees from Chhattisgarh was hit by falling debris. Authorities confirmed that the landslide struck while the vehicle was en route to the pilgrimage site.

Rescue and relief operations were promptly launched by the local administration and the Station Disaster Response Force (SDRF). All the injured were pulled out of the damaged vehicle and taken to Augustmuni Hospital for treatment. Among them, two individuals suffered serious injuries, while the other three sustained minor wounds.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Singh Rawat, the driver of the vehicle, hailing from Lambgaon in Tehri Garhwal district. The injured passengers, aged between 19 and 25, were all residents of Durg district in Chhattisgarh. The group had been heading toward Kedarnath when the tragedy occurred.