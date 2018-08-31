TamilNadu Not to Make Any Compromises With Kerala On Mullaperiyar Dam Issue

If you think the flood disaster in Kerala has mellowed the minds of Tamilnadu authorities, it hasn’t. The state is still adamant on its stand on making no compromises with Kerala on Mullaperiyar Dam issue. Tamilnadu C.M Palaniswamy issued a statement that Kerala is spreading lies about the flood and that the safety of the dam was checked and understood by Supreme Court itself.

READ ALSO: Mullaperiyar water has not caused flooding in Kerala, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

He said he will go ahead with the efforts to raise the water level to 152 feet in Mullaperiyar dam. Earlier Kerala had said that it was Tamilnadu governments obstinacy to not keep the water level at 139 feet, one of the reasons for the flood. Because of their stand, all 13 shutters had to be opened together.

Kerala has asked for Supervisory and management committee to make sure such a situation never happens again.