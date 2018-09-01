Anushka Sharma looks stunning in her latest photoshoot: See Pics

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaga.

The actress has featured on the cover page of leading fashion magazine Harper Bazaar and she looks absolutely stunning.

Anushka took the social media with a storm with her latest photos. In one of the photos, Anushka can be seen lightening up the frame with her bright smile as she takes on the streets of London in a white dress with a statement navy coat and matching heels.



In another photo, Anushka brings out the oomph factor as she strikes a sexy pose in a grey and blue dress.

The film is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

