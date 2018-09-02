England Bowlers Snatched Victory from Team India and Seal Series

England beat India by 60 runs to win the five-match Test series 3-1. Earlier, after dismissing England to under 250, India got off to a disastrous start as they lost three big wickets. Rahul was bowled for a duck, whereas Dhawan got a start, but fell for 17 and then Pujara could manage merely five runs. The onus was once again on Kohli to steer India to safety. Kohli combined well with Rahane and got a partnership of 101 before Kohli departed for 58. Kohli was out at the stroke of tea and that set India back.

Meanwhile, Kohli brought up 500 runs in the series, becoming the only Indian to do so against England in a Test series. He also brought up 4000 Test runs as a captain just goes to show his form.

Pandya could not stick around as he departed without scoring. That is when Pant came in and looked to counter-attack, but his adventurous stay was cut short by Moeen Ali, who was the pick of the English bowlers. He got the big wickets of Kohli, Rahane and Pant. Rahane was out was 51, he was looking to play a ball from the backfoot, the ball spun sharply to beat Rahane and India was again reeling. One has to accept that India is over-reliant on Kohli and that has led to their downfall in this series.

Ishant Sharma was promoted in the batting order, but he too fell for a duck. Ashwin fought hard and delayed the English victory. With this victory, England wins the five-match Test series 3-1.