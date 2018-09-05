Indian Rupee Value Closes At An All Time Low- 71.58

On Tuesday, Indian Rupee opened at 71.37 and the money market closed at an all-new time low of Rs. 71.58.

Rupee fell down by 37 paise against the resurgent Dollar.

Against the UAE dirham, the rupee hit 19.49, before closing at 19.46.

The rupee stretched its record fall for the fifth-straight session even as the Reserve Bank of India remained mostly on the sidelines, currency market participants said.

The rupee opened lower at 71.24 from the previous close of 71.21 at the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market.

Showing some initial resistant to the hardening dollar upsurge, the local unit bounced back to hit a session high of 71.09 briefly before resuming its downtrend.

After witnessing wide swings, it finally ended at its historic low level of 71.58, revealing a sharp loss of 37 paise or 0.5%.

Indian Rupee has been under pressure as the crude oil prices increased along with the trade wars that are ongoing.