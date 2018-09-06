Television Actress Mysteriously Found Dead in Her Hotel Room

Bengali TV and film actor Payel Chakraborty was found hanging in a hotel room in Siliguri in West Bengal last evening.

According to reports, the hotel staff informed the police after there was no response from her side after repeated knocks on her door. The police found her body under mysterious circumstances. Her body was sent for autopsy but initial investigation suggests suicide.

“Prime facie, it looks like a case of suicide, but the police are not ruling out other possibilities,” said senior Siliguri police officer Gourab Lal.

Payel Chakraborty, 38, was an up and coming actor and had been seen in a number of television serials, web series and films. She started in shows like “Chokher Tara Tui” and “Goenda Ginni”. She had recently moved to films.

News of her death left her co-star and others in the film fraternity in shock. The actor has a young son and had separated recently from her husband.