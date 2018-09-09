North Korea Celebrates Birthday With Games, Bangs, & Dances

It was promised as the biggest celebration in the country- North Korea had celebrated its 70th birthday.

The event which took months in planning to create the perfect military parade & the Mass Games.

The 70th birthday celebration theme is ‘The Glorious Country’.

The Mass Games is a 90-minute show of the gymnastics or dance performance. A tour company’s website described the Mass Games as “an art form in North Korea, developed over decades, which can involve up to 100,000 performers in massive synchronized displays of gymnastics and dance.”

The Mass Games comes after a hiatus of 5 years and involves tens of thousands of people holding up placards or dancing in precise unison and are intended to be a display of national unity.

The tickets to this year’s event range from around $115 to $915 for the best seats in the house. And it has been reported that North Korea has offered free tickets to this year’s event to some Chinese business executives in an effort to lure investment.

Meanwhile, the military parade is a show-off of the country’s equipment. And this comes at a sensitive time as the as the peace negotiations have been stalled as the US is yet to ascertain its security guaranteed and a peace agreement formally ending the Korean War, while the US wants denuclearization to take place first.

After the anniversary celebrations come to an end, Kin Jong Un will meet up with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in Pyongyang to discuss ways to break the impasse over his nuclear weapons.